Sikeston group announces concert series entertainers

The Historic Downtown Sikeston merchants group has kicked off its 2021 Music in the Park Summer Concert Series.

The series began last week in Sikeston's Legion Park and will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday evening through July, with the exception of July 2.

Concerts are free of charge and those attending are encouraging to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic-type snacks.

The entertainment lineup for upcoming concerts is:

June 11 — Blind Velvet

June 18 — Cotton Ridge