Sikeston group announces concert series entertainers

The Historic Downtown Sikeston merchants group has kicked off its 2021 Music in the Park Summer Concert Series.
The series began last week in Sikeston's Legion Park and will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday evening through July, with the exception of July 2.
Concerts are free of charge and those attending are encouraging to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic-type snacks.
The entertainment lineup for upcoming concerts is:
June 11 — Blind Velvet
June 18 — Cotton Ridge
June 25 — The Millstones
July 9 — Almer La Vie
July 16 — Coun Tempo
July 23 — Double Take
July 30 — The Dirt Road Express
