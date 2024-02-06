All sections
BusinessJune 7, 2021

Sikeston group announces concert series entertainers

The Historic Downtown Sikeston merchants group has kicked off its 2021 Music in the Park Summer Concert Series. The series began last week in Sikeston's Legion Park and will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday evening through July, with the exception of July 2...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Historic Downtown Sikeston merchants group has kicked off its 2021 Music in the Park Summer Concert Series.

The series began last week in Sikeston's Legion Park and will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday evening through July, with the exception of July 2.

Concerts are free of charge and those attending are encouraging to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic-type snacks.

The entertainment lineup for upcoming concerts is:

June 11 — Blind Velvet

June 18 — Cotton Ridge

June 25 — The Millstones

July 9 — Almer La Vie

July 16 — Coun Tempo

July 23 — Double Take

July 30 — The Dirt Road Express

