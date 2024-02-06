All sections
BusinessMarch 14, 2022

Sikeston firm Alan Wire holds job fair this week

Alan Wire, a Sikeston, Missouri-based manufacturer and distributor of copper wire and cable products, will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 1500 W. Malone St. Last month, Alan Wire, with more than 200 employees, opened a sales office in Kirkwood in St. Louis County...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Alan Wire in Sikeston, Missouri, will hold a job fair Tuesday.
Alan Wire in Sikeston, Missouri, will hold a job fair Tuesday.Courtesy Alan Wire Co.

Alan Wire, a Sikeston, Missouri-based manufacturer and distributor of copper wire and cable products, will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 1500 W. Malone St.

Last month, Alan Wire, with more than 200 employees, opened a sales office in Kirkwood in St. Louis County.

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show America's worker shortage is far from over as the bureau reported the nation had 11.3 million jobs to fill in January and not enough workers to meet the need.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

