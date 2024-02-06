Sikeston Chamber honors individuals, organizations for work in area

SIKESTON, Mo. — Leaders of Sikeston were honored Thursday night, Oct. 20, at the Sikeston Regional Chamber's annual awards banquet.

Held once again at the Sikeston Municipal Airport, the event drew a large crowd as emerging leaders to those honored for a lifetime of work were recognized.

Rice "Pete" Burns Jr. was awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Burns practices law primarily in the areas of federal bankruptcy law, debtors and creditors rights, school law and estate planning. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 until 1971 and received an honorable discharge.

Burns has been a guest speaker at numerous continuing legal education programs for the Missouri Bar Association, and, in 1994, then-Gov. Mel Carnahan appointed him to the Missouri State Board of Education, where he served until 2000.

He has been president of the Sikeston Lions Club (having been twice awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow Award) and was a recipient of the Outstanding Young Men of America award from the Sikeston Jaycees.

Burns also served on several boards, including the Community Sheltered Workshop and the SEMO Port Authority while also serving on the high school football chain gang for more than 15 years.

Winner of the 2022 Citizen of the Year award Felecia Blanton, center, with her husband, Joseph, left, and son Mark on Thursday night, Oct. 20, at the Sikeston Regional Chamber Awards Banquet. Joseph Blanton, from LinkedIn

Citizen of the Year

Felecia Blanton was honored as the 2022 Citizen of the Year.

Blanton has extensive experience working with not-for-profits such as the American Heart Association, March of Dimes, United Way of the Mid-South, Notre Dame Regional High School, Friends of Saint Francis, Missouri Delta Medical Center and Southeast Missouri State University.

For decades, Blanton has advised on an almost weekly basis multiple Sikeston mayors, councils, the chamber of commerce, charitable organizations and other entities on best business and marketing practices. She currently serves on the multi-county I-57 Committee and has played an important role in obtaining support for the Interstate 57 project from both state and federal officials.

Blanton has also served as the chief strategist and consultant for the successful school bond campaign for the Sikeston Public Schools in 2020, during the midst of the pandemic.

In 2021, Blanton was recognized with an Outstanding Citizen Award by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and was featured in the Business Today publication as a leader in economic development in Southeast Missouri.

Emerging Leader

Walt Moody was honored as the 2022 Emerging Leader.

Moody moved to Sikeston after college and became a partner in his firm. He has served as a Jaycee president and has also served on the rodeo board. A member of the Kenny Rogers Children's Center Board, Moody is the president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber.

"He is always willing to serve in any capacity he can. He's a great guy and I'm proud to call him a friend," said Brandon Sparks, 2021 Emerging Leader winner.

"I'd like to thank the chamber. I'd like to thank Sikeston for accepting me into this community," Moody said. "I'm very grateful to be part of this community and honored for this award."

Educator of the Year

Kari Hartlein was named the 2022 Educator of the Year.

Sikeston superintendent Shannon Holifield said Hartlein, a sixth grade teacher, teaches at a level that is sometimes tough for kids.

"She shows such grace at that level, holding students to a very high expectation both academically as well as with their behavior," Holifield said. "Yet in doing that, she builds great relationships with her students and they always meet that bar she sets for them. She embodies the 'Sikeston way.'"

Holifield added that at the forefront of Hartlein's mind every day is protecting a learning environment so all students can learn while also being a team player.

"I love working here," Hartlein said. "I love my kids. We have our crazy days but I love (them) so much."

Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Mandy Leible, left, with Taylor Deere, chamber membership and program director, Thursday night, Oct. 20, at the Sikeston Regional Chamber Awards Banquet held at the Sikeston Municipal Airport. Photo by Allie Rodgers

SRC Volunteer

Mandy Leible was the winner of the 2022 SRC Volunteer of the Year award.

A Leadership Sikeston graduate and a Sikeston ambassador, Leible also serves on the Tourism Board. She volunteered to serve on the SRC Awards Committee for several years and has stepped up to chair the event the past two years.

"I've had the pleasure of working with her at several chamber events and she is always willing to work with a smile and a 'let's get it done' attitude," said Sandy Mehner, winner of the 2021 SRC Volunteer of the Year award.

"This is an honor," Leible said. "Ever since moving to sikeston and becoming more involved in the chamber, I've grown to love our community and I'll stay involved as long as I possibly can."