Siemer Appliance in Jackson closing

A fixture in uptown Jackson for more than half a century, family-owned Siemer Appliance & Service, 113 S. High St., has announced via Facebook it will close at the end of business Friday, March 31.
Store ownership is liquidating its current inventory of appliances and parts.
In 1971, John and Irmgard Siemer bought Sander Hardware, and in time, transitioned the business into selling and servicing appliances, carrying most major brands, including Electrolux, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, GE, Kitchen Aid, Samsung and Broan.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.