Show Me State's 'expansionary' economy

Missouri's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December was 65.3, a decrease of one point from November but still in "expansionary" territory, according to Creighton University's Mid-America Business Conditions Survey. The survey's key indicators include new orders, production, supplier delivery times, backlogs, inventories, prices, employment, import orders and exports.
A PMI score greater than 50 indicates an economy in expansion, while one below 50 indicates sluggishness economically.
Missouri's index has been above 50, the university reported, for 19 of the past 20 months.
