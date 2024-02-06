Show Me State's 'expansionary' economy

Missouri's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December was 65.3, a decrease of one point from November but still in "expansionary" territory, according to Creighton University's Mid-America Business Conditions Survey. The survey's key indicators include new orders, production, supplier delivery times, backlogs, inventories, prices, employment, import orders and exports.

A PMI score greater than 50 indicates an economy in expansion, while one below 50 indicates sluggishness economically.