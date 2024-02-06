All sections
BusinessAugust 21, 2023

Show Me State gas prices fall marginally as high temps arrive again

Missouri motor fuel prices fell 4 cents in the past week to a statewide average of $3.57 on Saturday, Aug. 19, as Southeast Missouri braces for more excessive heat over the next few days. National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued an excessive heat warning for the region through Thursday, Aug. 24, with the prospect of increased prices at the pump because of the effect high temperatures typically have on refinery production...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Motor fuel prices remain elevated in the U.S. and in Missouri, according to AAA and GasBuddy.
Motor fuel prices remain elevated in the U.S. and in Missouri, according to AAA and GasBuddy.Submitted

Missouri motor fuel prices fell 4 cents in the past week to a statewide average of $3.57 on Saturday, Aug. 19, as Southeast Missouri braces for more excessive heat over the next few days.

National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued an excessive heat warning for the region through Thursday, Aug. 24, with the prospect of increased prices at the pump because of the effect high temperatures typically have on refinery production.

"The heat is returning, and we are also entering the heart of hurricane season," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said.

"While fewer drivers are fueling up at the moment, these looming weather concerns are a roadblock to falling pump prices. Gas prices may keep waffling until mid-September or longer," he added, noting refineries in Texas and Oklahoma may have to curb production to deal with the sizzling temperatures.

Fast facts (AAA)

  • U.S. average gas price Saturday was $3.86, up 2 cents in the past week and up 30 cents in the past month. One year ago, the U.S. average was $3.91.
  • Missouri's average gas price Saturday of $3.57 was up 33 cents in the past 30 days. In late August 2022, average regular gas cost $3,48 per gallon in-state.
  • Missouri diesel was recorded Saturday at $3.97 on average, down from $4.59 a year ago. The heavier weight fuel is up 49 cents in the past month.
County averages (AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.43;
  • Perry: $3.37;
  • Scott: $3.47.

City price ranges Saturday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.35 to $3.59;
  • Jackson: $3.28 to $3.49;
  • Perryville: $3.29 to $3.49;
  • Scott City: $3.44.

Of note

West Coast motor fuel remains the most expensive in the U.S., with two states averaging more than $5 per gallon Saturday: California at $5.23 and Washington at $5.04.

Least expensive gas is still in the nation's southeast region, with Mississippi's average petrol price lowest at $3.32.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
