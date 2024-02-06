Show Me State gas prices fall marginally as high temps arrive again

Missouri motor fuel prices fell 4 cents in the past week to a statewide average of $3.57 on Saturday, Aug. 19, as Southeast Missouri braces for more excessive heat over the next few days.

National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued an excessive heat warning for the region through Thursday, Aug. 24, with the prospect of increased prices at the pump because of the effect high temperatures typically have on refinery production.

"The heat is returning, and we are also entering the heart of hurricane season," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said.

"While fewer drivers are fueling up at the moment, these looming weather concerns are a roadblock to falling pump prices. Gas prices may keep waffling until mid-September or longer," he added, noting refineries in Texas and Oklahoma may have to curb production to deal with the sizzling temperatures.

Fast facts (AAA)