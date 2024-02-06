Show Me State among nation's most energy efficient

Missouri ranks as the 38th most inexpensive state when it comes to home energy prices, according to personal finance website WalletHub, which has released its 2023 survey of energy expenses in all U.S. states and the nation's capital.

WalletHub reported fully one quarter of American households have a "high energy burden" — defined as spending in excess of 6% of income on utility bills.

The website compared average monthly bills accounting for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil

The five most expensive states, in descending order from highest bills, are Wyoming, North Dakota, Alaska, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The least expensive quintet, in descending order from higher to lower, are Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, New Mexico and District of Columbia.