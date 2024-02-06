Shopping center leasing at busy Cape Girardeau intersection

The Rhodes Group expects to have a new lease this week at its Mount Auburn Center shopping center at the North Mount Auburn Road/Lexington Avenue and Kingshighway intersection, Scott M. Rhodes said.

Scooter's Coffee is the first tenant in the development, which is nearby to McDonald's and MRV Bank.

Rhodes said the center is set up for 11 tenants but the number of lessees will depend on how much space each business might need.

"There's a lot of traffic at the intersection and the market is underserved there. It's one of the few developments on that side of (Cape)," Rhodes said.