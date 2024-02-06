All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 29, 2021

Shopping center leasing at busy Cape Girardeau intersection

The Rhodes Group expects to have a new lease this week at its Mount Auburn Center shopping center at the North Mount Auburn Road/Lexington Avenue and Kingshighway intersection, Scott M. Rhodes said. Scooter's Coffee is the first tenant in the development, which is nearby to McDonald's and MRV Bank...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Mount Auburn Center shopping center development as seen Thursday in Cape Girardeau.
The Mount Auburn Center shopping center development as seen Thursday in Cape Girardeau.Jeff Long

The Rhodes Group expects to have a new lease this week at its Mount Auburn Center shopping center at the North Mount Auburn Road/Lexington Avenue and Kingshighway intersection, Scott M. Rhodes said.

Scooter's Coffee is the first tenant in the development, which is nearby to McDonald's and MRV Bank.

Rhodes said the center is set up for 11 tenants but the number of lessees will depend on how much space each business might need.

"There's a lot of traffic at the intersection and the market is underserved there. It's one of the few developments on that side of (Cape)," Rhodes said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

More than 11,000-square-feet of retail space is available at Mount Auburn Center.

The Rhodes Group is a family-owned real estate development firm in Cape Girardeau.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Courtesy The Rhodes Group
Courtesy The Rhodes Group
Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 31
Stock market today: Global shares mostly decline as investor...
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 28
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girard...
BusinessOct. 28
Pluck Boutique moves to full-time Broadway location
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy