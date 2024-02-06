Shoppers say fake Fingerlings were sold through big sites

NEW YORK -- Shoppers rushing to find Fingerlings, the robotic monkeys that are a hot toy this holiday season, said they've been fooled into buying fakes through outside sellers on Amazon and Walmart.com.

The real Fingerlings, 6-inch multicolored monkeys, wrap around a finger, move and make sounds. They usually cost about $15 but are sold out at many stores and websites.

And counterfeiters have taken advantage of the shortage using the Amazon and Walmart.com platforms.

Keeping fake or objectionable merchandise off the sites' third-party marketplaces is a long-standing issue, and toy sellers post warnings to beware of knockoffs, particularly with in-demand toys.

In this case, though, the fraudsters have been quite successful: Postings for phony Fingerlings were on Amazon's best-selling toys list several times in recent weeks.

Shoppers said they don't realize they bought knockoffs until they receive toys that don't move or are poorly made. Counterfeit toys also may present safety issues, one expert said. And some people say they've had a hard time getting refunds from the sellers.

"I can't give this to my grandkid," said Amy Stepp, who paid $17 on Amazon for what she thought was a real Fingerlings toy.

What she got was a bright pink monkey that didn't move at all. Instead, it lit up, which the real one doesn't do.

Stepp, who lives in Holden, Louisiana, said the box looked as if it had been opened and taped together again. When she told the seller she wanted to return it, she was told it may a take long time and was offered $10 back.

Amazon gave Stepp a full refund after The Associated Press asked about her order, and the company said it will refund those who bought counterfeits if they contact Amazon customer support. Typically, refunds and returns are handled by the seller.

"Amazon does not tolerate fraud and counterfeit," the company said, adding it works to improve the way it detects and prevents fakes "from reaching our marketplace."

Stepp is still looking to buy authentic ones online for her 2- and 4-year-old granddaughters for Christmas.

"I am reading fine print from now on," she said.