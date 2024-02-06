Sho.ai seeks to put branding power in hands of small businesses

Sho Rust, co-founder of Sho.ai, an agency that helps businesses with branding, believes Cape Girardeau has what his business needs to succeed.

Why Cape Girardeau? He has family here, but he also finds the city to be a great place for a tech startup business.

Rust grew up in Osaka, Japan, but attended Franklin Elementary when he moved to Cape Girardeau around age 10, before leaving for high school. Prior to coming to Cape Girardeau, he was living in Venice Beach, California, where the rent was very high. One of the other co-founders of Sho.ai was living in Santa Monica, California, and also had high overhead.

“We decided to just get together and build the company in Cape Girardeau,” Rust said. “One reason why we chose Cape was because of family support — I’ve loved Cape since I was kid, growing up visiting Cape all the time. And also, we heard about programs like Codefi.”

Sho.ai was a 2018 recipient of a program Codefi sponsors called 1ST50K, awarding $50,000 to the winners in addition to providing business mentoring and support for startup companies.

Sho.ai helps small- and medium-sized businesses build brand strategies to help them communicate with consumers. Submitted

In addition to family and business support and lower operating expenses, Rust enjoys Cape Girardeau’s jiujitsu and yoga studios, as well as local pho and street tacos.

“In Cape, we have everything we would typically need at a much lower overhead. As a tech company, you need good internet. You need good food. And if our team is purchasing property, we would have never been able to consider doing that in Los Angeles. So there are a lot of pros, but I guess, to put it really simply, there’s a lot of bang for your buck here,” he noted.

Rust comes to Cape Girardeau from a career working with Boston Consulting Group, which helps big clients such as GoPro and Nike build brand systems, which are a set of rules and guidelines on how to operate a business successfully. Rust began seeing small- and medium-sized businesses in rural areas such as Cape Girardeau don’t have those tools available to them.

Sho.ai was created to bridge that gap by providing brand strategy tools that were only available to the top companies and making them available to smaller ones through automation.

In addition, their brand system process is built and completed within eight hours versus the six months to a year the large branding consultants can take.

Sho.ai has worked on many companies' and events' brand strategies. Submitted

“We took a look at that process and found a ton of repetitious, kind of mind-numbing tasks that the agency had to do over and over again. And then automated a lot of those things,” Rust said.