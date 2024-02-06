Shelly Kaiser joins Cape Girardeau Chamber

Shelly Kaiser joined Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce effective Monday, Sept. 18, as membership engagement specialist, replacing Kelsie Turner, who is relocating.
Kaiser most recently served as retail and membership director for the City of Jackson and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Before her work in Jackson, Kaiser worked for many years in banking and lending for Alliance Bank and First Midwest Bank.
