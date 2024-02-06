Shawnee signs 'Step-Ahead' agreement with SIU-C

Representatives from Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale signed an agreement Friday the schools say will provide a more seamless entry for Shawnee students into several SIU online programs.

"This new partnership offers one more way that we can open doors of opportunity for our students," said Shawnee president Tim Taylor.

The agreement, called Saluki Step Ahead, offers Shawnee students an opportunity to receive automatic admission to several SIU's online programs, including accounting, business administration, criminology, psychology, health care management and radiologic sciences.