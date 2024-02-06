Shawnee Community College to host job fairs with marijuana firm

Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, will host a pair of job fairs this month to connect people with job opportunities in the marijuana industry.
The job fairs, hosted in partnership with cannabis company aeriz, will be held at the college's Anna Extension Center from 1 until 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Aug. 21.
Each of the job fair sessions will begin with an explanation of various entry level positions, including growers, extractors, trimmers, delivery drivers and others.
A national producer of medical and recreational cannabis, aeriz is expanding its operations in Southern Illinois.
Although registration is not required to attend the job fairs, it is encouraged. Interested people may register by contacting Shawnee career services coordinator Leslie Cornelius-Weldon by email at lesliec@shawneecc.edu or by calling (618) 634-3337.
