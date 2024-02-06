All sections
BusinessJuly 26, 2021
Shawnee Community College extends enrollment hours before fall semester
Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, is extending hours at its locations in Southern Illinois to accommodate prospective students who wish to enroll in fall semester classes. The additional hours are intended to accommodate prospective students who may be currently employed but are considering a career change or want to obtain additional training to help them advance in their current jobs...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, is extending hours at its locations in Southern Illinois to accommodate prospective students who wish to enroll in fall semester classes.

The additional hours are intended to accommodate prospective students who may be currently employed but are considering a career change or want to obtain additional training to help them advance in their current jobs.

This week's extended hours at the college's locations are:

  • Anna Extension Center — 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. through Thursday.
  • Metropolis Extension Center — 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. through Thursday.
  • Cairo — 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. through Thursday.
  • Vienna Extension Center — 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The main campus' office hours will also be 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. weekdays through the start of the fall semester Aug. 18.

More information is available online at www.shawneecc.edu.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

