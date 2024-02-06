Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, is extending hours at its locations in Southern Illinois to accommodate prospective students who wish to enroll in fall semester classes.
The additional hours are intended to accommodate prospective students who may be currently employed but are considering a career change or want to obtain additional training to help them advance in their current jobs.
This week's extended hours at the college's locations are:
The main campus' office hours will also be 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. weekdays through the start of the fall semester Aug. 18.
More information is available online at www.shawneecc.edu.
