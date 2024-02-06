Shawnee College seeks new director for school's foundation

Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, is looking for a new director for its Saints Foundation following the recent retirement of executive director Gene Honn. Honn's retirement became effective Aug. 31.
During his tenure with the school's foundation, Honn helped establish a food pantry for students, classroom grants for faculty, and increased scholarships by 650%. The foundation also helped in development of the college's construction management program in cooperation with the Illinois Laborers' and Contractors' Joint Apprenticeship and Training Program.
The Shawnee Board of Directors is accepting applications for Honn's replacement online at https://shawneecc.edu/foundation.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.