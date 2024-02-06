Shakers Bar closes in Cape Girardeau

Shakers Bar, 2 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, closed Monday, Jan. 2.
The 4,108-square-foot building at the corner of Main and Independence streets is listed for sale.
