Shad Burner joins SE MO Redi

Shad Burner of Cape Girardeau, director of federal initiatives for the state Department of Economic Development since December 2021, will join Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Corp. (SE MO Redi) in July as a management consultant.
Burner, a native of Bernie, Missouri, is a former vice president of business development for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. For Economic Development, Burner oversaw new recovery programs created as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act.
