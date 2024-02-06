SFMC, Southeast earn top marks for hospital safety

Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization aimed at recognizing hospitals for their efforts to protect patients from harm and providing safer healthcare, has again given "A" grades to both Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.

Leapfrog's hospital safety grade is reported to be the only ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients.

The evaluation system is peer reviewed and free to the public, and Leapfrog's grades are updated twice annually.