September stock market results worst in 30 months

It was a rough September for Wall Street and for many investors in the stock market as the S&P 500 saw its worst monthly skid since COVID-19 struck the U.S. in March 2020.
The benchmark index also posted its third losing quarter as a possible recession looms and as interest rates soar in hopes of arresting the nation's high inflation.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.