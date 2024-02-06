SendAFriend marks milestone in donations

SendAFriend, a company started by Tyler Macke of Jackson in 2018, reports surpassing $1 million in donations to not-for-profit organizations in the U.S., sending 375,000 personalized stuffed animal care packages to loved ones. Macke said 10% of sales are devoted to charitable organizations.

"I could not have imagined the good we would be able to do," Macke said. "Every one of our customers has actually made the world a better place."