BusinessJanuary 18, 2022

SendAFriend marks milestone in donations

SendAFriend, a company started by Tyler Macke of Jackson in 2018, reports surpassing $1 million in donations to not-for-profit organizations in the U.S., sending 375,000 personalized stuffed animal care packages to loved ones. Macke said 10% of sales are devoted to charitable organizations...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Tyler Macke of Jackson, founder of SendAFriend.
Tyler Macke of Jackson, founder of SendAFriend.Submitted

SendAFriend, a company started by Tyler Macke of Jackson in 2018, reports surpassing $1 million in donations to not-for-profit organizations in the U.S., sending 375,000 personalized stuffed animal care packages to loved ones. Macke said 10% of sales are devoted to charitable organizations.

"I could not have imagined the good we would be able to do," Macke said. "Every one of our customers has actually made the world a better place."

SendAFriend describes it mission as "spreading love," offering what the company calls "a thoughtful way to return love to relationships challenged by social distancing — and through numerous viral social media posts."

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

