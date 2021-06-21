Many 21-year-olds spend their time studying for college and working a part-time job between classes and enjoying their carefree early adult years. Not Tyler Macke.

Tyler runs a $7.5 million business called SendAFriend out of his hometown of Jackson.

Instead of going to college, Tyler created his e-commerce brand centered on love, smiles and giving back.

Through SendAFriend, customers can send care packages of cute stuffed animals with a personalized message to anywhere in the world.

SendAFriend first began in 2018 when Tyler was 18 years old. He found a supplier in the U.S. that wholesaled stuffed animals with a consistent look. Tyler's mom, Darla Macke, helped fill orders and get packages out the door.

What began as a small startup in his childhood bedroom quickly turned into something much bigger. Once the pandemic hit, Tyler's business ramped up exponentially.

By March 2020, Tyler and his family were taking up to four SUVs to the post office everyday. Business got so busy that working out Tyler's family's house no longer seemed feasible.

SendAFriend now occupies a 9,300-square-foot warehouse in Jackson and has a staff of more than 20 employees.

Since 2018, the business has delivered more than 225,000 care packages to customers around the world.

"When the pandemic hit, it was kind of bizarre," Tyler said. "We had the perfect care package product for people who couldn't see each other anymore."

How does SendAFriend work? Customers go to SendAFriend's website — www.sendafriend.co — and pick from a selection of stuffed animals, each labeled with cutesy, alliterated names such as "Louie the Lobster" and "Pokey the Panda." There's then an option to add a personalized note or other items such as silk roses or stickers.

The care packages will ship anywhere in the world. They arrive in sky-blue boxes designed by Tyler with the words "Someone loves you" printed on the sides.

One thing that was important to him at the beginning of the business was to make sure it gave back to the community in some way.

Since the business first began, Tyler pledged 10% of each sale to children's hospitals.

SendAFriend recently launched GiveAFriend, a donation program bringing stuffed animals to patients in pediatric hospitals across the Midwest

"I thought having a charitable aspect to my brand was important," Tyler said. "In this day and age, I feel like the conversation of CEOs not giving back can get really, like, muddy. I just wanted to establish ourselves to be a little different from other businesses that don't do anything."