BusinessJanuary 15, 2024

SendAFriend founder starts regional grant for students

A 2017 Jackson High School graduate who founded his own company is launching a regional grant to help young entrepreneurs in the region. Tyler Macke started the SendAFriend stuffed animal care package service after graduation and has since generated more than $30 million in revenue...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Tyler Macke founded the SendAFriend care package service after he graduated from Jackson High School. Now he has started a regional grant to help other young entrepreneurs start their own businesses.
Tyler Macke founded the SendAFriend care package service after he graduated from Jackson High School. Now he has started a regional grant to help other young entrepreneurs start their own businesses.

A 2017 Jackson High School graduate who founded his own company is launching a regional grant to help young entrepreneurs in the region.

Tyler Macke started the SendAFriend stuffed animal care package service after graduation and has since generated more than $30 million in revenue.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the company announced the SendAFriend Regional Grant for Cape Girardeau County high school seniors with innovative business ideas.

Those who submit their applications by Sunday, March 31, will be eligible to win a $5,000 grant to kickstart their entrepreneurial idea and a year's worth of quarterly business guidance sessions with Macke.

High school seniors can visit www.sendafriend.co/grant to submit their proposals.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

