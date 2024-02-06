All sections
BusinessMay 31, 2022

Send-A-Friend moving to new location

Send-A-Friend, the online care package for-profit started by 2017 Jackson High School graduate and entrepreneur Tyler Macke, has outgrown its Jackson location and has purchased a 9,600-square-foot warehouse at 21826 Highway 177 in Fruitland. Macke said his $15 million business has doubled in revenue in a year, with Macke donating a portion of all proceeds received to charity...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Tyler Macke, Jackson High School graduate and CEO of Send-A-Friend, has purchased a Fruitland warehouse into which Macke plans to relocate this summer.
Tyler Macke, Jackson High School graduate and CEO of Send-A-Friend, has purchased a Fruitland warehouse into which Macke plans to relocate this summer.Jeff Long

Send-A-Friend, the online care package for-profit started by 2017 Jackson High School graduate and entrepreneur Tyler Macke, has outgrown its Jackson location and has purchased a 9,600-square-foot warehouse at 21826 Highway 177 in Fruitland.

Macke said his $15 million business has doubled in revenue in a year, with Macke donating a portion of all proceeds received to charity.

Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Properties assisted the seller in the transaction. Wendy Marberry of Edge Realty represented Macke, the buyer.

Macke will be the subject of a feature in next week's Southeast Missourian Business section.

