SEMO's Trudy Lee to retire

Trudy Lee, Ed.D., vice president for Advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation since March 2018, will retire Aug. 31.
Lee joined SEMO as director of Planned Giving in November 2001, a role she had held previously at the University of New Mexico,
"In retirement, I hope to do what I can in the Southeast Missouri region to continue to raise awareness of the importance of philanthropy -- and I'll keep singing as long as I can," said Lee, who frequently offers her vocal talents in church and other charitable venues.
