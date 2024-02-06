SEMO's Dining Etiquette Dinner helps students prepare for job hunt

Back in 1975, "Dress for Success" became a bestselling book, offering its readers tips about clothing to achieve maximum success in both a person's business and personal life.

To hear Dan Presson tell it, maybe someone should write a book about eating for success, too.

Presson, director of Career Services for Southeast Missouri State University since 2017, said the school's popular Dining Etiquette Dinner was not held in the 2020-2021 academic year mainly because of COVID-19, but he vows the event will be back.

"Yes, absolutely, it will," said Presson, who is also a Cape Girardeau city councilman, representing the 1st Ward.

"You never know what's going to be placed in front of you as part of a hiring situation," he said, adding many companies Southeast works with invite prospective job candidates to lunches, dinners and wine receptions.

Six years ago, the university promoted the student dinner by playing off an acronym used popularly in cellphone texting by dubbing the event, "What the Fork?"

Presson said normally more than 130 students attend the dinners, optimally held in November before undergraduates go home for Thanksgiving break.

"We were really itching to get one in before the school year ended because, to be perfectly honest, it's a blast — students learn what's appropriate and eat great food, too," he said.

Career Services planned to stage the event earlier this month after having to scuttle the usual fall date because of the pandemic, but Presson said the timing was wrong for students.

"We're working with so many seniors right now who are looking for internships," Presson said, "and their attention is not on an etiquette dinner but on resume and cover letter writing — on getting a job."

Thinning the job herd

Cathi Fallon, founder and director of the Etiquette Institute of Ohio, says there are "do's and don'ts" of dining etiquette, whether the meal is casual or in a formal setting.

"Every business meal is an interview, so table manners are essential to professional success," Fallon told an audience at Ohio Dominican University in 2015, adding, "employers are vetting (job) candidates on how well they display proper interaction and etiquette," which she said could be the "deciding factor" in getting a job offer.

"You want people to focus on what you bring to the table, not what you are doing at the table," she said.

Tips for dining success

Lydia Dewees Sumner, director of human resources for MRV Bank in Cape Girardeau, St. Genevieve and Festus, Missouri, led the etiquette dinner at Southeast from 2003 to 2007 while employed by Chartwells.

Sumner has also taught small children about table graces, mentioning a class she once taught for first- and second-graders from Cape Girardeau County's Prodigy Leadership Academy.

She kept the kids' tutorial simple.