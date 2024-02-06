All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJuly 3, 2023

SEMO's David Yaskewich on SCOTUS denial of student debt cancellation

David Yaskewich economist and chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department, has commented on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday, June 30, to strike down President Joe Biden's student-loan cancellation plan...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court on Friday in Washington. In a 6-3 ruling, the nation's highest court struck down President Joe Biden's plan to wipe out more than $400 million in collegiate debt service payments.
People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court on Friday in Washington. In a 6-3 ruling, the nation's highest court struck down President Joe Biden's plan to wipe out more than $400 million in collegiate debt service payments.Mariam Zuhaib ~ Associated Press

David Yaskewich economist and chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department, has commented on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday, June 30, to strike down President Joe Biden's student-loan cancellation plan.

New York Times reported Saturday, July 1, the high court's 6-3 ruling will impact 16 million borrowers who were approved for debt forgiveness.

David Yaskewich
David Yaskewich
David Yaskewich
David Yaskewich

"Based on a survey from the Federal Reserve, most individual borrowers have between $20,000 and $25,000 in student debt, which could amount to a $400 monthly loan repayment based on median income. I consider this a significant effect on a person's ability to spend in this economy," said Yaskewich, who indicated reports show mandatory repayments resuming as of Sunday, Oct. 1.

"I'm interested in how borrowers will react to this decision to see if any of them end up defaulting on debt repayments," said Yaskewich, who has been full-time faculty at SEMO for nearly 11 years. "Looking at default rates from the Great Recession of 2008-2009, we saw default rates as high as 15% (but) the U.S. economy is much stronger now."

The government paused student repayments because of COVID-19 in March 2020 and has extended that deferral a total of eight times since.

Missouri

The Show Me State brought suit, along with five other Republican-led states, to stop the debt cancellation effort, citing the so-called "major questions doctrine", which states Congress must speak particularly clearly when authorizing the executive branch to act on important political and economic questions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Joining Missouri in the legal action were Nebraska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina.

White House reaction

Biden, in remarks following the ruling, said his education secretary is examining the law for a different method by which student debt could be forgiven.

"(Friday's) decision closed one path. Now we're going to pursue another," Biden said.

Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted to halt the Biden plan, while fellow Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson cast their votes to sustain the administration's debt erasure initiative.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy lauded Friday's court ruling to end what the California congressman called "President Biden's student loan giveaway."

"The 87% of Americans without student loans are no longer forced to pay for the 13% who do," added McCarthy, who assumed the speakership in January.

Biden's executive action, if it had been allowed to stand, would have canceled $400 billion in student debt,

The Government Accounting Office has reported the more than three-year debt repayment pause has cost the federal government more than $100 billion in anticipated revenue to date.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 28
Morning chamber event to focus on Cape music scene
BusinessOct. 28
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girard...
BusinessOct. 28
Pluck Boutique moves to full-time Broadway location

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
BusinessOct. 28
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
BusinessOct. 28
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
BusinessOct. 28
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy