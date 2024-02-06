SEMO's David Yaskewich on SCOTUS denial of student debt cancellation

David Yaskewich economist and chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department, has commented on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday, June 30, to strike down President Joe Biden's student-loan cancellation plan.

New York Times reported Saturday, July 1, the high court's 6-3 ruling will impact 16 million borrowers who were approved for debt forgiveness.

"Based on a survey from the Federal Reserve, most individual borrowers have between $20,000 and $25,000 in student debt, which could amount to a $400 monthly loan repayment based on median income. I consider this a significant effect on a person's ability to spend in this economy," said Yaskewich, who indicated reports show mandatory repayments resuming as of Sunday, Oct. 1.

"I'm interested in how borrowers will react to this decision to see if any of them end up defaulting on debt repayments," said Yaskewich, who has been full-time faculty at SEMO for nearly 11 years. "Looking at default rates from the Great Recession of 2008-2009, we saw default rates as high as 15% (but) the U.S. economy is much stronger now."

The government paused student repayments because of COVID-19 in March 2020 and has extended that deferral a total of eight times since.

The Show Me State brought suit, along with five other Republican-led states, to stop the debt cancellation effort, citing the so-called "major questions doctrine", which states Congress must speak particularly clearly when authorizing the executive branch to act on important political and economic questions.