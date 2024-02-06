All sections
BusinessAugust 9, 2021

SEMO to host part-time job fairs for students

Thousands of potential part-time workers will arrive in Cape Girardeau this month as Southeast Missouri State University welcomes new and returning students to campus for the fall semester. To help them connect with local employment opportunities, the university's career services office will host a pair of Part-Time Career Expos intended to connect students with area employers looking for part-time workers...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Thousands of potential part-time workers will arrive in Cape Girardeau this month as Southeast Missouri State University welcomes new and returning students to campus for the fall semester.

To help them connect with local employment opportunities, the university's career services office will host a pair of Part-Time Career Expos intended to connect students with area employers looking for part-time workers.

"Having a university located in your community provides an incredible opportunity for employers to find talent," said Dan Presson, SEMO's director of career services. "Everywhere you look, people are hiring, and when students return this month, the community will have thousands of additional potential employees."

This is the third year Southeast has hosted hiring events for part-time positions.

"They have become so popular with local employers that we added a second date this fall," Presson said.

The Part-Time Career Expos will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on a pair of Tuesdays, Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, in Southeast's University Center.

"Classes begin Aug. 23 and students will be eager to find part-time work as they return for the call semester," Presson said, adding students often feel overwhelmed with information when they return to campus, "and we have noticed they enjoy meeting with employers face-to-face to discuss job opportunities."

There is no charge for employers to participate in either or both of the expos, with up to 30 employers at each event. Among the businesses Presson said have participated in the past are Pepsi MidAmerica, DHL Supply Chain, Buckle, Auto Tire & Parts NAPA and numerous other retail stores and restaurants.

Employers who wish to register to participate may do so online at https://semo.wufoo.com/forms/parttime-expos-august-31-and-september-7.

In addition to the part-time expos, the university will also host its traditional Fall Career Expo from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Show Me Center.

"This event typically sells out several weeks in advance and we are expecting around 150 employers from across our region and beyond," Presson said. Industries typically represented at the Fall Career Expos, which usually draw between 700 and 800 students, include health care, education, manufacturing, distribution, agriculture, law enforcement, business, construction management, nonprofit organizations and government agencies.

The online employer registration form for the Fall Career Expo may be found at https://semo.wufoo.com/forms/fall-2021-career-expo-at-semo.

