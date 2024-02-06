SEMO to host part-time job fairs for students

Thousands of potential part-time workers will arrive in Cape Girardeau this month as Southeast Missouri State University welcomes new and returning students to campus for the fall semester.

To help them connect with local employment opportunities, the university's career services office will host a pair of Part-Time Career Expos intended to connect students with area employers looking for part-time workers.

"Having a university located in your community provides an incredible opportunity for employers to find talent," said Dan Presson, SEMO's director of career services. "Everywhere you look, people are hiring, and when students return this month, the community will have thousands of additional potential employees."

This is the third year Southeast has hosted hiring events for part-time positions.

"They have become so popular with local employers that we added a second date this fall," Presson said.

The Part-Time Career Expos will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on a pair of Tuesdays, Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, in Southeast's University Center.