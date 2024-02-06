SEMO team to compete in 2020 international business competition

Four Southeast Missouri State University students will soon have the chance to represent their school on the world's stage. On Dec. 6, the Harrison College of Business and Computing at Southeast got some important news: They had again qualified among the top business schools in the world to compete in the Network of International Business Schools Worldwide Case Competition.

Southeast is the only United States school ever to win first place at NIBS, and this year, the students -- Madison Francis, Bhavya Narula, Zach Kalmer and Dominick Gillette -- will have a chance to defend that honor in Germany and bring home a second title.

For the last two years, Southeast has earned fifth place in the world. The school has not earned the championship title since 2012.

The NIBS competition takes place March 1 through 6 at Heilbronn University of Applied Sciences in Heilbronn, Germany. Teams from across the world compete in a qualifying round for the 16 available spots at the worldwide case competition.

To qualify, teams from each university had eight hours to review an assigned case and prepare a written report containing an analysis and recommendations. They were not allowed to use the internet or any additional resources for their analysis and completed the competition without leaving the room in which they were assigned. The reports were then analyzed by a panel of judges chosen by the host school.

For the last 12 years, Southeast has consistently been one of those teams.

"We are a perennial qualifier," said Willie Redmond, professor of economics and director of international business programs at Southeast. "Southeast has established itself in this case-competition world as one of the leading schools in the world."

Under the direction of Redmond and NIBS alumna and adviser Sarah Monteiro, the students have spent hours on end preparing for the competition. Redmond is the NIBS coach and has traveled with Southeast teams to the case competition for more than a decade.

The students -- most of whom have not shared a single class during their time at Southeast -- have an array of educational backgrounds, including hospitality management and international business, cybersecurity and economics, accounting and finance, and corporate communication and entrepreneurship.

This variance is something the students see as an advantage.

"It's really interesting to see ... all of our knowledge tie together," Francis said. "Our knowledge supports each other and it makes for a good case analysis."

Once in Germany, the team will compete against other teams in groupings of four schools each.

Assuming they make it through to the final round, the students will be given four-hour cases March 2 and 3, and two three-hour cases March 4. They will take Thursday off, and the three-hour semi-final and four-hour final rounds take place March 6.

The cases don't necessarily increase in difficulty from one day to the next, but Redmond noted they are "pretty difficult all the way through."

The students will spend several hours with one another examining facts and developing solutions, a written report and a presentation. They will be judged on identification of the primary issue, background analysis, identification of key concerns, creation of alternative solutions and how well they evaluated and chose from those solutions.

Between the weekends they have yet to spend practicing and the time they will spend together in Germany, the foursome knows disagreements are inevitable.

Actually, they thrive on dissenting ideas.