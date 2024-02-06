SEMO students complete rigorous leadership program with TG Missouri

Two Southeast Missouri State University students and a recent Southeast graduate piloted a 16-week TG Missouri Leadership Program this spring at Toyoda Gosei (TG Missouri) in Perryville, Missouri, as part of the industry's TG University.
Laura Gohn of Jackson, Hannah Seyer of Chaffee, Missouri, and Heath Pobst of Scott City earned Southeast credit after completing an internship and project during the spring semester. The program was created to assist TG Missouri with succession planning and leadership enhancement.
TG Missouri produces steering wheels, airbags, side molding, and interior and exterior plastic trim components for automobiles, according to the company's website.
According to a news release provided by the university, the experience offered the students hands-on training and education in leadership roles in the manufacturing industry, while preparing them for future employment with TG Missouri. Subjects covered during the coursework included leadership, goal-setting, quality, safety and problem-solving.
The students worked full-time throughout the semester, receiving one-on-one training with TG supervisors. The students were given leadership responsibilities and individually completed three leadership projects. The first involved identifying ways to improve a manufacturing strategy within their section. The second was a "lean project," in which the students determined ways to create efficiency within a process. The third was a goal-setting assignment.
TG University collaborated with Southeast on the TG Missouri Leadership Program, including quality small-group instruction with real-time learning experiences.
The program included formal classroom instruction, on-site instruction, hands-on projects and fieldwork with assigned mentors.
Gohn is pursuing a Master of Science in technology management, customized option, and plans to graduate in August. Seyer is a senior technology management major who plans to graduate in December. Pobst graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science in technology management, industrial and safety management option.
Gohn said she interned as a production supervisor this spring, during which she completed TG Missouri's four-week supervisor certification training. In her role, she was responsible for supervising 14 team members with one section of production, administrative tasks, production scheduling and problem-solving.
"I saw this internship as an opportunity to expand my leadership experience, as well as my knowledge of lean manufacturing and the Toyota Production System," she said in the release. "This internship added application skills and knowledge to the theory that I learned at Southeast. I never imagined lean manufacturing or the Toyota Production System on TG Missouri's scale. It is very complex. I also gained supervision skills within a manufacturing environment."
