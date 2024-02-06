SEMO students complete rigorous leadership program with TG Missouri

Two Southeast Missouri State University students and a recent Southeast graduate piloted a 16-week TG Missouri Leadership Program this spring at Toyoda Gosei (TG Missouri) in Perryville, Missouri, as part of the industry's TG University.

Laura Gohn of Jackson, Hannah Seyer of Chaffee, Missouri, and Heath Pobst of Scott City earned Southeast credit after completing an internship and project during the spring semester. The program was created to assist TG Missouri with succession planning and leadership enhancement.

Southeast students Laura Gohn, left, and Hannah Seyer work with equipment at the TG Missouri facility in Perryville, Missouri. Submitted

TG Missouri produces steering wheels, airbags, side molding, and interior and exterior plastic trim components for automobiles, according to the company's website.

According to a news release provided by the university, the experience offered the students hands-on training and education in leadership roles in the manufacturing industry, while preparing them for future employment with TG Missouri. Subjects covered during the coursework included leadership, goal-setting, quality, safety and problem-solving.

The students worked full-time throughout the semester, receiving one-on-one training with TG supervisors. The students were given leadership responsibilities and individually completed three leadership projects. The first involved identifying ways to improve a manufacturing strategy within their section. The second was a "lean project," in which the students determined ways to create efficiency within a process. The third was a goal-setting assignment.