The Southeast Missourian asked Southeast Missouri State University's David Yaskewich three questions about the current economy. Yaskewich, who has been on the SEMO faculty for 10 years, is the current chairperson of Southeast's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department.

With unemployment relatively low both statewide and nationally and with a recent U.S. jobs report much more favorable than expected, is it accurate to say the U.S. economy is in a recession?

I would agree we've had two consecutive declining quarters of gross domestic product (GDP), which fits the formal and classic definition of a technical recession. Newer economics textbooks use an alternative standard, though, that looks at factors beyond GDP. The official definition I go by is from the National Bureau of Economic Research, which has a bit more flexibility on when a recession starts. NBER looks at whether or not there's been a significant decline in economic activity, if there is a decline of several months in duration and lastly a whether a noticed decline is diverse. What is meant by diversity here is a significant decline in economic activity in multiple areas: retail spending, employment and wholesale sales. Let's just look at the job market. The most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed a gain of more than 500,000 new jobs. A number we heard all summer was that for every one unemployed person, there were two vacant positions. Yes, the labor market is not back to what it was and that's a downside. Some might be reluctant to say we're in a recession, though. Looking at monthly retail sales reports, I would probably classify the economy now as in more of a slowdown. We're maybe not in a recession yet but there's definitely a slowdown in the rate of growth. Clearly, inflation has slowed consumer spending.

Gov. Mike Parson is calling the state legislature into special session on Sept. 6 to consider his plan for what he calls a historic tax cut, the largest in Missouri history, because of a sizeable surplus in state coffers. As an economist, what are your concerns about a large income tax reduction -- from 5.3% to 4.8?