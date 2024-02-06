SEMO president Carlos Vargas elected to AASCU board

Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, was one of four new board members elected to the American Association of State Colleges and Universities' (AASCU) Board of Directors.
Vargas was elected alongside Houston Davis of the University of Central Arkansas, Nora Miller of Mississippi University for Women and DeRionne Pollard of Nevada State University — all of whom are presidents of their respective universities.
The quartet was elected to the board during the AASCU's annual conference in Chicago.
The AASCU has 350 public colleges, universities and systems as its members.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.