BusinessNovember 13, 2023

SEMO president Carlos Vargas elected to AASCU board

Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, was one of four new board members elected to the American Association of State Colleges and Universities' (AASCU) Board of Directors. Vargas was elected alongside Houston Davis of the University of Central Arkansas, Nora Miller of Mississippi University for Women and DeRionne Pollard of Nevada State University -- all of whom are presidents of their respective universities...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Carlos Vargas
Carlos Vargas

Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, was one of four new board members elected to the American Association of State Colleges and Universities' (AASCU) Board of Directors.

Vargas was elected alongside Houston Davis of the University of Central Arkansas, Nora Miller of Mississippi University for Women and DeRionne Pollard of Nevada State University — all of whom are presidents of their respective universities.

The quartet was elected to the board during the AASCU's annual conference in Chicago.

The AASCU has 350 public colleges, universities and systems as its members.

