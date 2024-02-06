SEMO partners with business to give students career opportunities

Southeast Missouri State University has partnered with St. Louis-based Arsenal Business Growth (ABG) to create a new business venture.

ABG will occupy the second floor of SEMO's Catapult Creative House in downtown Cape Girardeau and offer various full-time, part-time and internship positions.

The company specializes in comprehensive business solutions such as sales and video development.

"This collaboration between ABG and SEMO presents a unique chance for growth. It not only expands ABG's reach but also provides SEMO students with a direct pathway to high-quality jobs, while contributing to the economic development of Cape Girardeau," Dan Presson, SEMO assistant vice president for Economic and Workforce Development, said in a news release.