SEMO partners with business to give students career opportunities

Southeast Missouri State University has partnered with St. Louis-based Arsenal Business Growth (ABG) to create a new business venture.
ABG will occupy the second floor of SEMO's Catapult Creative House in downtown Cape Girardeau and offer various full-time, part-time and internship positions.
The company specializes in comprehensive business solutions such as sales and video development.
"This collaboration between ABG and SEMO presents a unique chance for growth. It not only expands ABG's reach but also provides SEMO students with a direct pathway to high-quality jobs, while contributing to the economic development of Cape Girardeau," Dan Presson, SEMO assistant vice president for Economic and Workforce Development, said in a news release.
The company plans to hire 12 to 20 sales development interns. These roles will be tailored to current SEMO students with the potential to become full-time workers after graduation.
"Our experience hiring and working with SEMO graduates made this partnership a no-brainer," ABG owner Aaron Asher said. "When we look at our team and search for commonalities and shared experiences among our high performers, we find that many attended SEMO. Our ability to grow is directly related to identifying and signing talented individuals who share our values."
SEMO previously partnered with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to open a Missouri Job Center in Catapult in June.
The ABG move, according to a news release, will continue to cement Catapult as a place for students and community members to strengthen career connections.
