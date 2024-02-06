SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials

A therapist from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) has received her play therapy credential from the Association for Play therapy. Alissa Quaite, a licensed professional counselor, had been pursuing the credentials for years through her own private practice and her SEMO-NASV work.
The credentials required significant training and supervision as well as the submission of clinical cases. Renewal is applied each year and continuing education is required every three.
According to a news release from SEMO-NASV executive director Kendra Eads, Quaite is looking forward to helping child abuse survivors heal with the aid of her play therapy techniques.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.