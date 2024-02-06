SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials

A therapist from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) has received her play therapy credential from the Association for Play therapy. Alissa Quaite, a licensed professional counselor, had been pursuing the credentials for years through her own private practice and her SEMO-NASV work.

The credentials required significant training and supervision as well as the submission of clinical cases. Renewal is applied each year and continuing education is required every three.