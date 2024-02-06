All sections
November 18, 2024

SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials

SEMO-NASV therapist Alissa Quaite earned her play therapy credentials, enhancing her ability to support child abuse survivors. Her achievement followed years of training and practice.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Alissa Quaite
Alissa Quaite

A therapist from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) has received her play therapy credential from the Association for Play therapy. Alissa Quaite, a licensed professional counselor, had been pursuing the credentials for years through her own private practice and her SEMO-NASV work.

The credentials required significant training and supervision as well as the submission of clinical cases. Renewal is applied each year and continuing education is required every three.

According to a news release from SEMO-NASV executive director Kendra Eads, Quaite is looking forward to helping child abuse survivors heal with the aid of her play therapy techniques.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

