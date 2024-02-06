SEMO-NASV reaccredited

Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV), has been awarded a new five-year reaccreditation by National Chlldren's Alliance.
SEMO-NASV, which moved its offices earlier this year to Jackson, was founded in 1997 and is the only dual child advocacy center and rape crisis center in Southeast Missouri, assisting more than 12,000 survivors of sexual violence in a 25-year period.
SEMO-NASV has maintained its NCA accreditation since 2006.
