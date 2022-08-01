SEMO-NASV moves to Jackson

Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, also known as SEMO-NASV, has moved to a 7,500-square-foot split level leased space at 147 N. Lacey St. in Jackson.
The not-for-profit had previously occupied 1359 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau the past four years.
"This doubles our space and allows us to separate counseling from forensic interviews and exams," said Alix Gasser, SEMO-NASV's development director.
Tom Kelsey and Chris Cole of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate handled the transaction.
