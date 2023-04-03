SEMO Greek Life 2023 blood drive results lower than hoped

Blood donations remain lower than anticipated, if Southeast Missouri State University's recent March 26 to 29 Greek Life drive is any indication.

According to SEMO graduate student and drive coordinator Kate Appleman, 667 units were given during the four-day period, falling short of the 790-unit goal.

A total of 871 units were received during the same drive in 2022, which itself was down from 1,011 units donated in 2021, according to www.semo.edu/news/2023/03/spring-2023-blood-drive.html.

American Red Cross declared its first blood crisis in January 2022 during the COVID-19 omicron surge.