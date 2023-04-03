All sections
BusinessApril 3, 2023

SEMO Greek Life 2023 blood drive results lower than hoped

Blood donations remain lower than anticipated, if Southeast Missouri State University's recent March 26 to 29 Greek Life drive is any indication. According to SEMO graduate student and drive coordinator Kate Appleman, 667 units were given during the four-day period, falling short of the 790-unit goal...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas on March 26 with graduate student Kate Appleman on the first day of SEMO Greek Life blood drive at the Student Recreation Center. Appleman acted as coordinator of the four-day drive.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas on March 26 with graduate student Kate Appleman on the first day of SEMO Greek Life blood drive at the Student Recreation Center. Appleman acted as coordinator of the four-day drive.Submitted

Blood donations remain lower than anticipated, if Southeast Missouri State University's recent March 26 to 29 Greek Life drive is any indication.

According to SEMO graduate student and drive coordinator Kate Appleman, 667 units were given during the four-day period, falling short of the 790-unit goal.

A total of 871 units were received during the same drive in 2022, which itself was down from 1,011 units donated in 2021, according to www.semo.edu/news/2023/03/spring-2023-blood-drive.html.

American Red Cross declared its first blood crisis in January 2022 during the COVID-19 omicron surge.

While officials say the blood supply has somewhat stabilized since then, the Red Cross reports 12,000 whole blood and approximately 3,000 platelet donations are needed each day in the U.S. to supply patient needs at 2,500 U.S. hospitals.

State House Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau gives blood March 26 during the first day of SEMO Greek Life blood drive. A total of 667 units were donated during the four-day drive, the coordinator of the event said.
State House Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau gives blood March 26 during the first day of SEMO Greek Life blood drive. A total of 667 units were donated during the four-day drive, the coordinator of the event said.Jeff Long
State House Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau gives blood March 26 during the first day of SEMO Greek Life blood drive. A total of 667 units were donated during the four-day drive, the coordinator of the event said.
State House Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau gives blood March 26 during the first day of SEMO Greek Life blood drive. A total of 667 units were donated during the four-day drive, the coordinator of the event said.Jeff Long
