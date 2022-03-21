SEMO graduate Joseph Deimund named director

Joseph Deimund, a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, has been promoted to director of financial management and comptroller of 15th Air Force headquarters at Shaw Air Force Base, near Sumter, South Carolina.
Deimund has nearly 20 years of Department of Defense financial management experience.
The 15th Air Force is comprised of 13 aircraft wings, three direct reporting units and approximately 47,000 airmen in 33 states.
