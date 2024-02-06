All sections
BusinessFebruary 3, 2025

SEMO graduate brought on as FRESH marketing coordinator

SEMO graduate Hannah Schellman joins FRESH Healthy Café as the new marketing and catering coordinator, aiming to expand the brand's nationwide presence.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Hannah Schellman
Hannah Schellman

FRESH Healthy Café has hired Southeast Missouri State University graduate Hannah Schellman as its new marketing and catering coordinator. She will help grow the business’s nationwide franchising initiative, FRESH USA LLC.

“As a believer in the power and importance of healthy eating for both the body and the mind, I am thrilled to join the FRESH Healthy Café team and share this message with the community and beyond,” Schellman said in a Thursday, Jan. 23, news release.

Schellman graduated from SEMO in 2024, where she worked at the Southeast Arrow student newspaper and managed social media for her sorority, Alpha Phi.

“We are thrilled for Hannah to join FRESH Healthy Café and help us navigate the ever-changing world of marketing as we continue to widen our operations,” Rick Hetzel, owner of FRESH Healthy Café Missouri, said in the news release.

Hetzel brought FRESH Healthy Café, a company originally founded in Canada, to its first Cape Girardeau location in 2019. He opened two additional locations in the city over the next five years.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

