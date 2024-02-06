SEMO graduate brought on as FRESH marketing coordinator

FRESH Healthy Café has hired Southeast Missouri State University graduate Hannah Schellman as its new marketing and catering coordinator. She will help grow the business’s nationwide franchising initiative, FRESH USA LLC.

“As a believer in the power and importance of healthy eating for both the body and the mind, I am thrilled to join the FRESH Healthy Café team and share this message with the community and beyond,” Schellman said in a Thursday, Jan. 23, news release.

Schellman graduated from SEMO in 2024, where she worked at the Southeast Arrow student newspaper and managed social media for her sorority, Alpha Phi.