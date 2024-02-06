SEMO graduate brought on as FRESH marketing coordinator

FRESH Healthy Café has hired Southeast Missouri State University graduate Hannah Schellman as its new marketing and catering coordinator. She will help grow the business’s nationwide franchising initiative, FRESH USA LLC.
“As a believer in the power and importance of healthy eating for both the body and the mind, I am thrilled to join the FRESH Healthy Café team and share this message with the community and beyond,” Schellman said in a Thursday, Jan. 23, news release.
Schellman graduated from SEMO in 2024, where she worked at the Southeast Arrow student newspaper and managed social media for her sorority, Alpha Phi.
“We are thrilled for Hannah to join FRESH Healthy Café and help us navigate the ever-changing world of marketing as we continue to widen our operations,” Rick Hetzel, owner of FRESH Healthy Café Missouri, said in the news release.
Hetzel brought FRESH Healthy Café, a company originally founded in Canada, to its first Cape Girardeau location in 2019. He opened two additional locations in the city over the next five years.
