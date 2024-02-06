All sections
January 29, 2024

SEMO graduate becomes higher education group's first president

A Southeast Missouri State University graduate has started his new role as the inaugural president and CEO of the National Association of Higher Education Systems (NASH). Jason Lane, who graduated from SEMO with a political science degree in 1999, was appointed to the position in November and started his new role Jan. 2...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Jason Lane
Jason Lane

A Southeast Missouri State University graduate has started his new role as the inaugural president and CEO of the National Association of Higher Education Systems (NASH).

Jason Lane, who graduated from SEMO with a political science degree in 1999, was appointed to the position in November and started his new role Jan. 2.

"I am honored that America's college and university systems have asked me to lead NASH at such a pivotal moment for higher education," Lane said in a news release. "Together, we will continue to leverage the Power of Systems (NASH's strategic agenda) and systems thinking as we explore new and innovative ways for our systems and their institutions to collaborate and deliver real change for students and advance prosperity for the nation."

NASH was founded as the National Association of System Heads in 1979. It represents 47 member systems across 31 states and the District of Columbia.

Member institutions collaborate to innovate and improve the organization and impact of public education systems.

Lane is an award-winning author and scholar. He has led several national initiatives championing systemness, or the concept that educational institutions can achieve more together than they could on their own. He has developed and led several projects for NASH.

He has also held educational consulting roles in more than 30 countries, as well as serving in leadership positions at Miami University and the University of Albany, SUNY in the past.

"Just as we work to promote the value of higher education and ensure its long-term sustainability, so too will we continue delivering unparalleled services that leave unquestioned the value of NASH to higher education systems far and wide," Lane added.

In addition to his new role with NASH, he will serve as special adviser to the president at the University of Illinois System.

Lane is no stranger to leadership positions. He served as the Student Government president at SEMO for two terms and also served as Student Activities vice president, a student ambassador and a presidential ambassador while at the university.

After graduating from SEMO, he earned a Master of Arts in Political Science and a Ph.D. in Higher Education from the Pennsylvania State University.

