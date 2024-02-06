SEMO grad Matt Bain promoted by Sen. Hawley

Matt Bain has been named a deputy state director in the office of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.
Bain has served as Hawley's district director for Southeast Missouri since 2019.
A 2011 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, Bain has also served on the staff of former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, and was Kinder's political director during a 2016 run for governor.
Bain also has served as a regional coordinator for Missouri Farm Bureau.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.