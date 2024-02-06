All sections
BusinessJune 26, 2023

SEMO grad Matt Bain promoted by Sen. Hawley

Matt Bain has been named a deputy state director in the office of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri. Bain has served as Hawley's district director for Southeast Missouri since 2019. A 2011 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, Bain has also served on the staff of former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, and was Kinder's political director during a 2016 run for governor...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Matt Bain
Matt Bain

Matt Bain has been named a deputy state director in the office of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.

Bain has served as Hawley's district director for Southeast Missouri since 2019.

A 2011 Southeast Missouri State University graduate, Bain has also served on the staff of former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, and was Kinder's political director during a 2016 run for governor.

Bain also has served as a regional coordinator for Missouri Farm Bureau.

