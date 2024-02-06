SEMO grad Kester wins state teaching honor

"My favorite part of teaching is the ability to spend time with young people, help them learn and watch them grow," Kester said at the ceremony.

"Over the years, I have learned teaching is not about lessons, data, grades, objectives or curriculum benchmarks (but) about unique individuals. Students aren't data points. Standardized test scores are not always reflections of what was taught; they are sometimes the reflection of what a young person had to overcome and still succeed. This is what I have learned in almost three decades of teaching public school in rural Missouri."

