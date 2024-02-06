SEMO grad Collins takes D.C. job with RNC

Luke Collins, Jackson native and December graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, has taken a job in Washington, D.C. as an analyst for Republican National Committee.
Collins, 21, started working Wednesday, July 5, for the RNC's "war room and rapid response" team.
Immediately following his graduation from SEMO, Collins was hired by state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder to work in constituent services both in the lawmaker's Jefferson City office and her satellite location at Codefi in Cape Girardeau.
