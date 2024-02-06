All sections
BusinessOctober 16, 2023

SEMO grad Andrea Craft joins Principal Financial

Andrea Craft, a 2021 Southeast Missouri State University graduate in historic preservation, has joined Principal Financial Group in Cape Girardeau. Craft will fill the position of client service manager.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Andrea Craft
Andrea Craft

Andrea Craft, a 2021 Southeast Missouri State University graduate in historic preservation, has joined Principal Financial Group in Cape Girardeau.

Craft will fill the position of client service manager.

