SEMO grad and veteran Gockel's painting on display in France

Southeast Missouri State University graduate and U.S. Air Force and Gulf War veteran Jimmy Gockel of Cape Girardeau has announced his painting "Dali" was recently on display with PAKS Gallery International at the Carrousel du Louvre Art Fair in Paris from Oct. 22 through 24.
Gockel, a member of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, said he has only been painting for five years.
