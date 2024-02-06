All sections
BusinessOctober 17, 2022

SEMO Food Bank receives large gift

Southeast Missouri Food Bank, headquartered in Sikeston, with plans to open a satellite office in Jackson, has received a $500,000 grant from Feeding America's Food Security Equity Impact Fund. The food bank, in a news release, said it was in partnership with Faith Temple Complex in Hayti, Missouri, "to address the root causes of hunger in Pemiscot County."...

Jeff Long
Michelle Dixon of Jackson and Daniel Glasco of Cape Girardeau carry boxes of non-perishable food April 14, 2020, at a drive-through food distribution at Cape Girardeau's Cape First Church. SEMO Food Bank announced last week it has received a half-million-dollar grant to address food security issues in Pemiscot County, Missouri.
Michelle Dixon of Jackson and Daniel Glasco of Cape Girardeau carry boxes of non-perishable food April 14, 2020, at a drive-through food distribution at Cape Girardeau's Cape First Church. SEMO Food Bank announced last week it has received a half-million-dollar grant to address food security issues in Pemiscot County, Missouri.Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri Food Bank, headquartered in Sikeston, with plans to open a satellite office in Jackson, has received a $500,000 grant from Feeding America's Food Security Equity Impact Fund.

The food bank, in a news release, said it was in partnership with Faith Temple Complex in Hayti, Missouri, "to address the root causes of hunger in Pemiscot County."

SEMO Food Bank officials said the Bootheel county has some of the highest rates of hunger in the state — ranking fifth in overall food insecurity and first in childhood food insecurity.

