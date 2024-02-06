SEMO Food Bank receives large gift

Southeast Missouri Food Bank, headquartered in Sikeston, with plans to open a satellite office in Jackson, has received a $500,000 grant from Feeding America's Food Security Equity Impact Fund.
The food bank, in a news release, said it was in partnership with Faith Temple Complex in Hayti, Missouri, "to address the root causes of hunger in Pemiscot County."
SEMO Food Bank officials said the Bootheel county has some of the highest rates of hunger in the state — ranking fifth in overall food insecurity and first in childhood food insecurity.
