SEMO Food Bank receives donation

According a 2021 University of Missouri study, 64% of people visiting food pantries in Southeast Missouri said they purchased the least expensive food, even if they knew it was not the healthiest. That study also found more than 50% of households had a least one member with a significant health issue, including diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

The grant funds, food bank officials said, will be used to support mobile food distributions throughout the rest of the year in Stoddard and Dunklin counties, which both rank in the top 20 counties for food insecurity in the state.

