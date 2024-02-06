All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessJuly 19, 2021
SEMO Food Bank receives BNSF foundation grant
A $5,000 grant from the BNSF Railway Foundation has been presented to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help fund food distributions in Chaffee, Missouri. In a news release last week about the contribution, food bank chief executive officer Joey Keys said BNSF has a "long history" in Chaffee, "and their support will help so many people in the community who do not have enough food."...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

A $5,000 grant from the BNSF Railway Foundation has been presented to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help fund food distributions in Chaffee, Missouri.

In a news release last week about the contribution, food bank chief executive officer Joey Keys said BNSF has a "long history" in Chaffee, "and their support will help so many people in the community who do not have enough food."

Keys said one in six Chaffee households, and one in five children there, are considered "food insecure." Programs receiving support from the BNSF foundation will help address those needs with quarterly mobile food distributions, Keys said. Each mobile food pantry provides at least 200 families with about 30 pounds of food.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The railway foundation's grant will also sponsor six Chaffee students in the food bank's Backpacks for Friday program for the 2021-2022 school year. Children in the program take home a pack of food each week during the school year, providing no-prep meals for the weekend.

More information about the Southeast Missouri Food Bank and its programs may be found online at www.semofoodbank.org.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy