SEMO Food Bank names new finance chief

Natalie Buell, a graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri, and an alumna of Southeast Missouri State University, has been named finance director of Sikeston-based Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
Buell has 10 years' experience in not-for-profit finance.
