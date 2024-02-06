All sections
April 5, 2021

SEMO Food Bank launches new mobile-friendly website

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank, working in conjunction with Cape Girardeau digital marketing agency Rooted Web, has launched an updated website with a mobile-friendly design and improved functionality the organization says will help serve food insecure people in the region...

Southeast Missourian

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank, working in conjunction with Cape Girardeau digital marketing agency Rooted Web, has launched an updated website with a mobile-friendly design and improved functionality the organization says will help serve food insecure people in the region.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank saw an increase in the number of people it was serving who had never before used the food bank's services. The influx, according to food bank chief advancement officer Lisa Church, highlighted a need to make the organization's website more accessible in order to help people in need find food resources.

A grant from Feeding America made it possible for the food bank to fund its new website.

"We're a charity (and) almost 97% of each dollar we bring in goes into programs," Church said. "We are always reluctant to use resources for something other than providing food. This grant provided an opportunity to make much needed improvements that will also help us achieve our mission.

The new site is mobile-friendly and includes an improved "pantry locator" that integrates with Google Maps to help people access mobile food pantries throughout the food bank's 16-county service region.

Analytics on the site also allows the food bank to monitor site traffic to help gauge needs and determine where to invest the organization's resources.

The food bank's web address is www.semofoodbank.org.

