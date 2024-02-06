SEMO Food Bank gets grant from Arby's Foundation

Southeast Missouri Food Bank has received a $10,000 grant from Arby's Foundation, in support of efforts to combat childhood hunger.

The Sikeston, Misssouri-based agency, with a satellite location in Jackson, announced the money will be used to host A Better Childhood (ABC) mobile food pantries across its 16-county region.

"Unfortunately, Southeast Missouri has some of the highest rates of childhood hunger in the state," said SEMO Food Bank CEO Joey Keys. "Many of these children rely on school lunch and breakfast programs, so summer is an especially hard time for them. Support like what we've received from The Arby's Foundation allows us to hold more ABC mobile pantries to provide children and their families access to healthy food when other resources aren't available."